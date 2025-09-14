School District of Cudahy employee under review after Charlie Kirk post

A School District of Cudahy employee is under review after a post made regarding the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

The District says in a statement posted on social media that the post, made by an employee, appeared on a personal social media account outside of school hours and does not reflect the views or policies of the District.

The School District of Cudahy has not named the employee and says the matter is under review to determine the appropriate course of action.

Read the School District of Cudahy’s full statement below:

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip