School District of Cudahy employee under review after Charlie Kirk post

John Locher/AP
Turning Point USA Founder Charlie Kirk&nbsp;speaks during a campaign rally, Oct. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas.
A School District of Cudahy employee is under review after a post made regarding the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

The District says in a statement posted on social media that the post, made by an employee, appeared on a personal social media account outside of school hours and does not reflect the views or policies of the District.

The School District of Cudahy has not named the employee and says the matter is under review to determine the appropriate course of action.

Read the School District of Cudahy’s full statement below:

