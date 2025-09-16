School District of Cudahy employee on administrative leave after Charlie Kirk post

CUDAHY, Wis. — A School District of Cudahy employee is on administrative leave following a social media post about Charlie Kirk, the district confirmed Tuesday.
The district said it became aware of the post on the employee's personal social media account regarding "the Charlie Kirk incident" on Saturday, Sept. 13. In a release Saturday, the district clarified that the post was made outside school hours and "does not reflect the views or policies of the district."
On Saturday, the district said its administration would review the matter to determine the appropriate course of action.
The School District of Cudahy has not publicly identified the employee.
You can read the district's full statement below:
