School District of Cudahy employee on administrative leave after Charlie Kirk post

CUDAHY, Wis. — A School District of Cudahy employee is on administrative leave following a social media post about Charlie Kirk, the district confirmed Tuesday.

The district said it became aware of the post on the employee's personal social media account regarding "the Charlie Kirk incident" on Saturday, Sept. 13. In a release Saturday, the district clarified that the post was made outside school hours and "does not reflect the views or policies of the district."

Watch previous coverage: School District of Cudahy employee under review after Charlie Kirk post

School District of Cudahy employee under review after Charlie Kirk post

On Saturday, the district said its administration would review the matter to determine the appropriate course of action.

The School District of Cudahy has not publicly identified the employee.

You can read the district's full statement below:

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip