SCHOOL CANCELED: St. Pius XI Catholic High School vandalized with threatening graffiti

Leaders at Pius XI Catholic High School in Milwaukee say their building was vandalized with threatening graffiti.

In a letter to parents, school leaders said they chose to cancel school "due to the disruptive nature of the incident."

School leaders have called the Milwaukee Police Department, which is investigating. MPD officers are also staying on campus. Students who did come to school had their bags searched Monday morning.

Students who drove to school were free to leave on their own. Bus routes were reorganized to return students Students who need pickup have been asked to wait in the fieldhouse for their parents. parents who are unable to pick up their child are asked to email data@piusxi.org.

Any student who stays at the school will have their bag searched. Those students are asked to stay in the Union where school staff can keep an eye on them until a parent can pick them up.

Read the full letter below.

Pius XI Letter to Parents by TMJ4 News on Scribd

