School bus crash on I-41/45 north of Burleigh sends 2 children to hospital

MILWAUKEE — Two children were hurt Monday when their school bus collided with an SUV in Milwaukee.

The crash happened around 7 a.m., according to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office.

An SUV hit the bus, which veered off a freeway into a grassy area. The bus was transporting 10 students.

Two of them were transported to a hospital with minor, non-life-threatening injuries. No one else was hurt.

The 34-year-old woman driving the SUV was cited for unsafe lane deviation, operating while suspended, and operating a motor vehicle without insurance.

