Salvation Army volunteers to offer early Thanksgiving dinner at Oak Creek Senior Center

It's time to break out the Thanksgiving pants!

An early holiday meal is being served at the Salvation Army Oak Creek Senior Center on Wednesday night!

Andrea Albers visited the senior center to get a sneak peek and meet some of the people who make the event possible, including Shanda Caveney.

TMJ4, Andrea Albers Shanda Caveney, Community President Oak Creek Waterstone Bank

Shanda is a volunteer with the senior center, but that's not the only place you'll find her. just this year, across the Oak Creek community, Shanda has put in more than 450 volunteer hours! Here's what Shanda shared when Andrea asked her what she hopes to see at Wednesday night's dinner:

"Full bellies!" she said with a laugh. "It's going to be a lot of love, a lot of fun. I actually grew up in Oak Creek, Oak Creek is part of my heart."

Watch: Serving up a traditional Thanksgiving meal, just a little early.

Salvation Army volunteers offer early turkey dinner at Oak Creek Senior Center

Shanda is also the community president for the Waterstone Bank Oak Creek Branch and was able to bring the bank on board to support the dinner financially.

That means more than 250 seniors will be able to share in a traditional Thanksgiving meal. Staff with Salvation Army say an opportunity like this is especially important around the holidays when so many seniors are simply looking for a place to belong. Some don't have family or have lost family members along the way, which can make this time of year difficult.

TMJ4, Andrea Albers Nicole Gosia, Director of Salvation Army Oak Creek Senior Center

"My grandmother was one of my best friends and so just having that connection," said Nicole Gosia, Director of Salvation Army Oak Creek Senior Center. "And it's so important just to build relationships — I grew up with her so being able to give back in this capacity is important to me. Some of my seniors are just like family — we check on each other, some of the big milestones and other things, we share those moments."

