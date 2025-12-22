Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsMilwaukee County

Actions

Salvation Army volunteers prepare for Christmas feast at Baird Center in Milwaukee

Image - 2025-12-22T115555.670.jpeg
TMJ4
Image - 2025-12-22T115555.670.jpeg
Posted

MILWAUKEE — About 400 volunteers are working hard to prepare for the Salvation Army's annual Christmas Family Feast at the Baird Center.

TMJ4 got a sneak peek Monday inside the venue where volunteers are putting together a complete feast featuring turkey, sides and dessert for roughly 4,000 expected guests on Christmas Day.

Image - 2025-12-22T115557.868.jpeg

The event will include special appearances from Santa and the Grinch, adding festive entertainment for families attending the meal.

Doors will open at 10:30 a.m. Christmas Day at the Baird Center. The dine-in-only meal will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

Image - 2025-12-22T115541.472.jpeg

For more information, visit their website.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

Let's talk:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROFILE-PIC-VERDIN.png

Meet your Milwaukee County reporter: Gideon Verdin