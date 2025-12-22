Salvation Army volunteers prepare for Christmas feast at Baird Center in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — About 400 volunteers are working hard to prepare for the Salvation Army's annual Christmas Family Feast at the Baird Center.

TMJ4 got a sneak peek Monday inside the venue where volunteers are putting together a complete feast featuring turkey, sides and dessert for roughly 4,000 expected guests on Christmas Day.

The event will include special appearances from Santa and the Grinch, adding festive entertainment for families attending the meal.

Doors will open at 10:30 a.m. Christmas Day at the Baird Center. The dine-in-only meal will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, visit their website.

