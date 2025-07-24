Rufus King neighborhood residents frustrated by street light project delays

MILWAUKEE — Residents in Milwaukee's Rufus King neighborhood are expressing growing concerns as a city-wide LED street light project faces delays, leaving many blocks with unfinished construction and inadequate lighting.

Many neighbors are worried about both safety hazards from the construction and the lack of proper lighting in their community.

"It's been a heck of a long time," neighbor, Bruce Wright said.

He has lived in the Rufus King neighborhood for decades.

The project has left numerous homes with partially completed street lights and construction holes in front of their properties.

"Most of the holes that are covered have gravel in them so they don't go down too deep. However, they're not attractive," Wright said.

For Wright and his neighbors, the upgrade to LED lighting was desperately needed, as the previous system was unreliable.

"I'd like to see it finished you know. Because prior to this, our lights would come on and they would go out maybe once or twice a week," Wright said.

First District Alderwoman Andrea Pratt recently sent a letter to residents explaining the major delay in the project.

According to the Milwaukee Department of Public Works, copper wires were stolen and plastic piping was damaged, forcing them to pause work for 3.5 weeks while waiting for supplies.

This delay is worrisome for Antoinette Williams.

She has an unfinished light near her front lawn and worries about the safety of children playing in the area.

"When the kids running through here and playing and stuff and there's a hole. That's unsafe. So we really have to be extra aware when the kids are out playing," Williams said.

The incomplete lighting project has also limited evening activities for families.

"My kids can't be outside after a certain time of day because the street lights are not on and it's dark," Williams said.

When asked if she hopes the project will be completed soon, Williams responded, "I pray it get done soon."

City officials have indicated that the project in the Rufus King neighborhood should be completed in 2-3 months.

"I'd like to see it done by then. I'd like to see it done before winter, I know that," Wright said.

