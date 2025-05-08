MILWAUKEE — A special cart from Ronald McDonald House Charities visits Children's Wisconsin twice weekly, offering necessities and toys to families with hospitalized children.

The cart, which stops at Children's Wisconsin every Tuesday and Thursday, provides families with basic necessities and toys for children receiving treatment.

Laurie Bertrand serves as CEO and President of Ronald McDonald House Charities Eastern Wisconsin.

"We just knew there was more we could do at the Ronald McDonald house and we knew there were families that we were serving at the house, but there were a lot of families here that we knew things that they wanted and needed and any kids staying here that have the opportunity visit the car will find something that will bring them some joy," said Bertrand.

Watch: Ronald McDonald House cart brings joy to families at Children's Wisconsin

Ronald McDonald House cart brings joy to families at Children's Wisconsin

The initiative began 10 years ago as a way to bring joy and healing to families with children in the hospital.

Lauren Reilley, a child life specialist, sees firsthand how these small gifts impact patients.

"I'm going through some little difficult times they've ever experienced here in the hospital and threw something as simple as a little toy or a comfort item like a stuffed animal. They're able to find joy and really difficult that we're going through," said Reilley.

Volunteers play a crucial role in the program's success.

"We help them Mendez pick out something if if we've seen something they'll say over there into Legos or Spider-Man or trying to pick out something that they'll like," said Frank.

Susan Frank volunteers with the program.

Last year, the cart provided over 6,000 items to families and children. An updated cart will allow for even more giveaways this year, made possible through funding from Kohl's.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip