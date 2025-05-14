MILWAUKEE — A rodent problem at a Milwaukee high school has the city taking action.

TMJ4 has learned the Milwaukee Health Department just issued an "intent to cease order" after finding a dead mouse and droppings in several areas inside Pulaski High School.

The health department said the school has until next Tuesday to exterminate the mice.

Several students said they are concerned about where the evidence was found.

Our newsroom received a tip from a Pulaski staff member about mice roaming the school. TMJ4 contacted the Milwaukee Health Department and the Department of Neighborhood Services, which launched an investigation the same day.

A dead mouse on a sticky trap, rodent droppings in the main kitchen and near the service line, and holes in the walls where they’re entering are all issues documented in pictures taken by the health department.

A city report shows inspectors found three health violations.

WATCH: Rodent issue at Milwaukee high school sparks outrage from students over food safety concerns

Health department finds evidence of rodents in Milwaukee high school kitchen

“I don’t think that’s right,” a student named Kimora said. “I feel like we should take a lot more better steps to keep the kitchen and stuff like that clean considering that’s where we eat. Those things are going into our bodies and knowing that that’s by mice and their feces is wrong.”

Kimora said she’s seen the pests firsthand, but she and other students say they had no clue the rodents were in the area where their food is prepared.

“They should be telling the kids,” said a student named Mubasher Abdulahi. “We eat, drink, learn there so they gotta be."

The school is now ordered to clean up the areas where evidence of rodents was found. In the meantime, the health department says meals are being prepared off-site at another school.

A Milwaukee Public Schools spokesperson told TMJ4 there’s no evidence of food being contaminated by rodents. The district said it’s working with outside vendors to address the issue.



