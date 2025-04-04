Road rage leads to shooting in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police said they are investigating a road rage incident that resulted in shots being fired in the 700 block of South Layton Boulevard around 11:20 a.m. on Friday.

The 38-year-old victim went to Police District Three to report the shooting. The victim sustained only minor injuries and was not transported to a hospital.

The suspect, a 23-year-old man, was arrested, and a firearm was recovered.

The case was referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

