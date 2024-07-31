Riverwest Co-op: Milwaukee's community-driven oasis for fresh, local goodness

In my quest to uncover positive stories within Milwaukee's north side, local viewers pointed me towards the Riverwest Co-op, a vibrant community hub that offers far more than just fresh food and groceries.

Located in the eclectic Riverwest neighborhood, the co-op buzzes with activity and community spirit.

John Elliot, a loyal customer who has been visiting since 2007 says "I love the variety of food, the friendly people, and the general atmosphere."

Elliot, who lives in Menomonee Falls, doesn't mind the 25-minute drive to the Riverwest Co-op.

"Their baked goods, especially the vegan chocolate chip cookies, are among the best desserts you’ll find in the city," he says, adding another layer to the co-op’s appeal.

For over 20 years, the Riverwest Co-op has been a beacon of hope in what is often described as a food desert. This term refers to areas with limited access to affordable and nutritious food. The co-op bridges this gap by offering fresh fruits, vegetables, and local products, ensuring that the community has access to healthy and wholesome options.

"The philosophy of the co-op is all about collective ownership," explains Juniper Colwell, the Co-op Admin Coordinator. "Every member is an owner. We don't have a traditional boss. Instead, we work together to benefit the community, making decisions that reflect our values."

This cooperative spirit recently received a boost with a loan from the Greater Milwaukee Foundation. The funds are earmarked for enhancing the local shopping experience, promising exciting upgrades that locals are eagerly anticipating.

"We’re committed to bringing in fresh, organic produce and local products," says Shannon Garcia Martinez, who oversees cafe operations. "Everyone is welcome here, whether you're a member or not."

The co-op’s charm extends beyond its products. It offers ample volunteer opportunities, fostering a sense of belonging and purpose among its members. Volunteers and members alike enjoy discounts at the register, making healthy eating more accessible.

"Make your first stop… Riverwest Co-op," Garcia Martinez encourages, highlighting the co-op’s open-door policy and commitment to the community.

With its emphasis on local, organic produce, and its inclusive, volunteer-driven model, the Riverwest Co-op is more than just a grocery store—it's a cornerstone of the community, a place where everyone can feel at home.

