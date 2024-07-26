Rising Above: WCS helps youth achieve their dreams and more

MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin Community Services (WCS) is located in the heart of Milwaukee’s north side, at the bustling intersection of 27th Street and North Avenue.

This organization is a beacon of hope in the city, helping young adults not only acquire life skills but also secure gainful employment.

"Me personally, it’s helped me keep going on the right path in life," says Montinasha Smith, a poised and determined student worker.

Montinasha, a student at Riverside High School, dreams of attending an HBCU to pursue a degree in Nursing. Through her involvement with Wisconsin Community Services, she’s found a supportive environment committed to individual growth and job training for ages 16-23.

"It’s helped me a lot with confidence and talking to people, especially if you’re going down the wrong path. They can help you rebuild and get on the right track," Smith explains,

Christopher Fiffer, a passionate Youth Advocate for WCS, describes the organization as a "gumbo" of services. "We do job readiness, higher education, and every year we teach teenagers ready to go to college about FAFSA," he says, emphasizing the multifaceted support WCS offers.

Christopher has witnessed countless transformations. "The struggle is real, and sometimes these services, like driver’s license recovery, are crucial. Having a service that will help you get your license back just so you can get a skill to get a job, to provide for yourself or your family," he shares.

Jakai Jackson, a junior at Wauwatosa East High School, credits the program for his personal growth. "It’s showed me how to be a better man, how to respect people, and show people kindness," he reflects.

WCS also assists with the often challenging transition back into society after incarceration.

Jakai is eager for more community members to utilize these invaluable resources. "You’re not going to be judged here by any of your previous actions. Everyone’s going to welcome you here with open arms and be understanding of any previous situation you’ve been in," says Jackson.

At WCS, the support extends beyond job training. The organization offers mock interviews, enriching experiences, and hands-on job training, empowering locals to take ownership of their futures.

"Whatever you need, we will try to help you get there," Fiffer promises.

For more information on how you can volunteer or receive assistance, visit the WCS webpage at www.wiscs.org.

