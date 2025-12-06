Riders concerned about MCTS fare increases coming in 2026

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County Transit System riders will face the first single-ride fare increase in nearly 20 years when prices jump from $2 to $2.75 in January 2026.

The increase comes as American Rescue Plan funds that MCTS has relied on for years are drying up, leaving the system facing a budget shortfall.

"I think it sucks because I just gave up my car to try public transportation," said Lauren Villanueva, a rider.

Other riders expressed mixed feelings about the price hike.

"It's not too bad, people gotta get to work," said Stan Thomas, another rider.

Minirva Villanueva said while the increase is unfortunate, public transit still beats other options.

"Unfortunately, it's a little more expensive, but it still beats ride shares and all that, so I'll deal with it," Villanueva said.

The fare increases extend beyond single rides. MCTS's fare capping system, which stops charging riders after they spend a certain amount on rides within set time periods, will also see significant increases.

The daily limit will jump from $5 to $8. The weekly limit increases from $20 to $33, and the monthly cap rises from $75 to $99.

Riders expressed more concern about service quality than fare increases.

"If the rate is going up, then the bus needs to be more on time," Thomas said.

According to MCTS's 2024 annual report, buses had an 81% on-time performance rate.

Along with fare increases, some bus lines will be eliminated. Routes 20, 28, 33, 34, 55, and 58 will all be cut. Those routes make up around 5% of MCTS ridership.

Five routes will also be modified, including lines 11, 22, 34, 80, and 88.

"I'll have to make a new plan, I guess," Minirva Villanueva said.

Thomas noted that some of the eliminated routes see little ridership.

"People rarely ride the 33, so it probably wouldn't be much of an issue," Thomas said.

The changes might not be finished. In their 2026 budget proposal, MCTS says even with the fare increases, "MCTS will need to continue right-sizing the system in 2026 and beyond."

