Ride a dinosaur and meet the trainers at Jurassic Quest

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Starting Friday, dinosaurs are taking over the Wisconsin State Fair Park Expo Center for Jurassic Quest.

Families will be transported back 165 million years to explore the magnificent creatures that once roamed the Earth.

The event features life-sized animatronic dinosaurs. Kids can ride the dinosaurs, train them, and dig for fossils.

BRACHIO BRYAN

Brachio Bryan is one of the Utahraptor trainers.

“It’s huge. The kids get to pet it, and I teach them how to train it,” Bryan said.

He said he hopes families enjoy learning about the prehistoric creatures.

“We want this to be something they remember forever. It’s educational. We have education stations with microscopes where you can look at real dinosaur fossils,” Bryan said.

Jurassic Quest starts Friday, Jan. 3, from noon to 6 p.m. and runs through the weekend.

