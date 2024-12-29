Residents 'take it outside' with the Urban Ecology Center Saturday

MILWAUKEE — The Urban Ecology Center invited families to "take it outside" on Saturday to explore the outdoors and engage with nature.

Original plans for the event included winter activities like snowshoeing, sledding and more.

The current high temperature in Milwaukee is about 53 degrees — about 20 degrees above the average high for this time in December.

While those plans melted with the snow, participants were still able to enjoy warmer weather camping activities like building a fire, camp cooking and an assortment of crafts.

