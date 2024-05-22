Residents still dealing with impact of severe weather over last two weeks

SOUTH MILWAUKEE — Ahead of Tuesday night's severe weather, many were still dealing with the fallout from severe weather earlier this month.

Just last week, a quick hailstorm moved through parts of southern Milwaukee County, damaging cars and homes. On May 7, another hailstorm swept through much of Southeast Wisconsin.

Residents like Carl Marschner are still looking at that damage in the face of more severe weather Tuesday night.

TMJ4 News Carl Marschner is still working on getting his favorite red truck fixed following last week’s storms that swept through South Milwaukee. He says that they are prepared for tonight’s chances for severe weather.

"The roof is shot," said Marschner. "It took out all the gutters, punched holes in the leaf guards, even got my rhubarb."

Marschner showed TMJ4 the dents on his favorite red truck. He's taking it to an autobody shop on Saturday to get it fixed.

"I grew up in this area," said Marschner. "I've lived here most of my life, and I've got to tell you, it's the most unbelievable thing I've ever seen out here."

TMJ4 reached out to four different auto repair shops on Tuesday. All of them said they were dealing with a high number of damage estimates for vehicles.

One auto repair shop said they were seeing about 20 cars a day.

An auto dealer told TMJ4 that all 29 of his cars were damaged by the hail.

As for Tuesday night's storm, Marschner said he wasn't too worried.

"It's pretty much in God's hands," said Marschner. "I'll just leave it to that. We're prepared. We've got all our stuff put away."

