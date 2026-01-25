Residents protest in Milwaukee after Minneapolis shooting of man with Wisconsin ties

MILWAUKEE — A crowd of people marched through downtown Milwaukee on Saturday in freezing temperatures, chanting and carrying signs in response to a federal shooting in Minneapolis.

The march followed the fatal shooting of Alex Jeffrey Pretti, 37, a Minneapolis resident who was shot by a U.S. Border Patrol agent during an immigration enforcement operation, according to federal authorities.

AP This undated photo provided by Michael Pretti shows Alex J. Pretti, the man who was shot by a federal officer in Minneapolis on Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026.

Pretti was a graduate of Green Bay Preble High School, according to family and former classmates.

“It was really shocking,” said Elizabeth Feldhausen, who attended Preble with Pretti. “Of all communities, to have someone right here in Green Bay that this happened to — it doesn’t seem real.”

Feldhausen said Pretti was involved in music programs and show choir while in high school and was known for helping other students.

“Knowing the teachers we shared and the people — it seems like him to be out there trying to help others,” Feldhausen said.

The Department of Homeland Security said the agent fired “defensive shots” after Pretti approached officers with a handgun and resisted efforts to disarm him.

Officials did not specify whether Pretti brandished the gun. In bystander videos, he appears to be holding a cellphone.

Minneapolis police have said Pretti was a lawful gun owner with a permit to carry. Authorities said the shooting remains under investigation.

Family members described Pretti as an ICU nurse at a Veterans Affairs hospital and an advocate for immigrants.

They said he had participated in demonstrations earlier this month following the Jan. 7 death of Renée Good, who was fatally shot by a federal agent in a separate incident in Minneapolis.

That earlier shooting also prompted protests in Milwaukee and other cities.

In Milwaukee, demonstrators said the incidents have increased fear and uncertainty, particularly among immigrant families.

“There’s always that fear that something could happen — that ICE could come here and do raids,” said Fernando Islas, a Milwaukee resident who joined the march. “People who are innocent are getting killed for no reason. That’s why we’re out here — to do something.”

TMJ4 News Fernando Islas

The protest was organized by the Party for Socialism and Liberation, which described the event as an emergency action. Speakers encouraged continued organizing and discussion of broader actions, including the possibility of a general strike.

“This is horrific,” said Jodi Delfosse with Milwaukee Intercity Congregations Allied for Hope, who attended the rally. “The way this ends is if people stand up and demand it ends.”

Organizers said additional actions are being planned as investigations into the Minneapolis shooting continue.

TMJ4 News Jodi Delfosse

