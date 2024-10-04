Residents prepare for strict parking restrictions for Milwaukee Lakefront Marathon

Special event parking restrictions will go into effect at midnight Sunday, Oct. 6, for the 42nd Milwaukee Lakefront Marathon. The restrictions will last until 2 p.m. Sunday, and the public should also expect rolling street closures.

Milwaukee's Department of Public Works (DPW) posted signs on Thursday to warn residents and visitors. Violators will face a $150 citation, and their cars will be towed.

Anne Stec, a newcomer to Milwaukee, is learning how the city enforces special event parking rules. Her residence is near Prospect Avenue, where parking will be prohibited.

TMJ4 Anne Stec lives near Prospect.

"Parking will be a little bit more difficult to find, so it'll be a little rough. We'll have to reach out to friends and see if I can park there," Stec told TMJ4.

Last year, 117 cars were cited, and 92 were towed. Towed vehicles are relocated to areas on Killian Place and West St. Paul Avenue, rather than a tow lot.

DPW encouraged drivers to be especially mindful on Wisconsin Avenue as it turns into Prospect Avenue, then up to Lafayette Place, as well as on South Kinnickinnic Avenue between Oklahoma Avenue and Morgan Avenue. The special event parking rules also apply to some nearby streets.

Thomas Kelly, who lives near Prospect Avenue and is planning to run the 5K on the Hoan Bridge on Saturday, urged people to avoid tickets by moving their cars.

TMJ4 Thomas Kelly also lives near Prospect.

"I know weekends get kind of busy down here. I think it's not that much of a hassle to move your car, but it is what it is," Kelly said.

See the list of street closures here.

