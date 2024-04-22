Residents gather to clean up Milwaukee on Earth Day

Milwaukee residents are looking to make their community shine a bit brighter this Earth Day.

Elizabeth Ramirez is part of the community group Muskego Way Forward which organized a three hour community cleanup Monday morning.

TMJ4, Mariam Mackar Elizabeth Ramirez was part of a group trying to help clean up Milwaukee for Earth Day.

"It's a good way to come together," said Ramirez. "Everyone knows each other around here, we have great communication."

The event brought together friends and business owners in the area like Dulce Sierra who says it's important to keep the city clean.

Mariam Mackar, TMJ4 Dulce Sierra is a Milwaukee business owner who wants to help keep her neighborhood clean.

"It’s very important to unite the community in this," said Sierra. "It's important that children and people in our neighborhood can breathe some clean air."

But it wasn't just local business owners taking to the streets, families joined in on the effort to make Milwaukee a better place alongside other groups like the Milwaukee Christian Center.

As the center's youth program manager, Maya Marion said there's no better time to see her youth members bettering their home.

TMJ4, Mariam Mackar Maya Marion is the youth program manager for Milwaukee Christian Center.

"A lot of our members are Milwaukee residents so I think it’s really important to have an aspect of service within what they're doing," said Marion. "Just take a moment to think about your community and about the spaced that you live in and contribute to society in a greater way."

