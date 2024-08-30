RESCUED: Kitten pulled from drain pipe near Milwaukee home after 5 days

A kitten stuck in a Milwaukee drain pipe has been rescued after multiple days.

The effort brought together neighbors, community groups, the fire department, and animal experts.

TMJ4's Mariam Mackar was on the scene of the rescue, which resumed around 7:00 Friday morning. The people attempting to get the kitten out of the pipe say it was there since Sunday.

Crews from the Milwaukee Fire Department came out with cutting tools on Friday. Staff working with an animal rescue group told Mariam they called for firefighters on Thursday but were denied help — they were told firefighting equipment was too powerful and would kill the cat.

When Mariam called the fire department herself on Friday morning, stating that she worked with TMJ4, several firefighters showed up to the scene minutes later. The ended up cutting through the pipe, but left after that, saying the kitten would come out on its own.

Staff from the animal rescue group continued trying to get the kitten out using string, meowing noises and treats. The eventually succeeded in extracting a tiny, grey, long haired kitten.

The cat is being called "Piper" for now.

TMJ4 Rescuers are calling the kitten "Piper" for now.

