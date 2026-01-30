Report suggests Miller High Life Theatre as top location for new Milwaukee convention hotel

MILWAUKEE — A new report is calling for a new convention hotel for the Wisconsin Center District in downtown Milwaukee.

According to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal, a meeting Friday about the report outlined two possible locations for a hotel: the Miller High Life Theatre and the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena, with the theatre being the most viable option.

How this would be financed has not been revealed.

