Remembering King Rick: Milwaukee mourns the fearless leader who fought for justice

MILWAUKEE — Now just a parking lot on MLK Drive, the former headquarters of the Original Black Panthers in Milwaukee is where Darryl “King Rick” Farmer began his legacy as a Black Panther.

Farmer died earlier this week, but his legacy lives on.

He was more than just a protest leader—he was a fearless advocate for justice, a protector, a mentor, and a voice for those who often went unheard.

Standing well over six feet tall and dressed in all black, King Rick was impossible to miss. His presence was commanding, his voice powerful. Those who knew him say he dedicated his life to the community.

TMJ4 Darryl "King Rick" Farmer





“That giant panther voice, that was his love. Just because he roared, that was his compassion,” said activist Shelia Tompkins.

In 2015, King Rick revived the Black Panthers in Milwaukee to be a force for change. From City Hall to the streets, he led efforts to feed families, educate youth, and fight for reforms. He tackled issues like lead contamination, police accountability, and economic justice.

TMJ4 Darryl “King Rick” Farmer



“He saw any injustice, he came forward. He wasn’t afraid to stand up,” said activist H. Nelson Goodson.

TMJ4 Activist H. Nelson Goodson



“He loved his people. People came first. That was one of our first rules,” said Michquael Davis, a member of the New Black Panthers.

King Rick was a controversial figure. While many saw him as a fearless advocate, others believed his militant approach was too confrontational. But his friends say his mission was never about division—it was about justice.

“He was a genuine person with a loving heart. He loved his community, loved this city,” Michquael Davis added.

TMJ4 Michquael Davis, a member of the New Black Panthers



Those close to him describe him as both a teacher and a protector. Even those who disagreed with him couldn’t deny his passion.

“A voice in the schools, a voice in any place you needed that seven-foot giant,” said Tompkins.

TMJ4 Activist Shelia Tompkins



To truly understand his legacy, TMJ4's Gideon Verdin visited the Wisconsin Black Historical Society. There, he found a rare photo of King Rick in his early days with the Black Panthers. In the image, frozen in time, he already looked like a man committed to the fight for justice.

“He was who he was, and he was proud of it,” Goodson said.

King Rick’s aggressive tactics, military-style clothing, and bold approach made him a target of criticism. But to his supporters, he was a necessary force.

“It wasn’t just for the Black community—it was for the community as a whole,” said Davis.

TMJ4 Darryl “King Rick” Farmer and The NEW BLACK PANTHERS



“He stood up for what was right,” Goodson emphasized.

“He was a servant, literally. A humble servant,” Tompkins added.

A private ceremony and public vigil are being planned in his honor, a final tribute to the man who stood tall—both in stature and in purpose.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip