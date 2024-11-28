Remembering businessman and philanthropist Jewel Currie

Garfield's 502, a beloved Milwaukee hotspot, has been a gathering place for more than 20 years, known for its food, music, and community spirit. Whether you stop by for the wings or just to mingle, the establishment has been a key meeting point for locals.

TMJ4 Garfield's 502 is a Milwaukee legacy of community, music, and friendship.

Family and friends recently gathered there to honor its owner, Jewel Currie, who passed away.

Lamar Franklin, a former co-owner of Garfield's 502, reminisced about how it became a place that brought people together, especially after "Boobie's" burned down in the early 2000s.

"We came together and put this together... it's a nice meeting place for an older crowd," Franklin said, noting the creation of Garfield Days, a community event that continues today.

LaMar Franklin Longtime friends Mac Weddle (l) and LaMar Franklin (r)

The event is now known as Garfield's 502 Rhythm & Blues Festival, which celebrates peace, unity, and community through music.

Melissa Buford, the festival chair and organizer, explained, "Everybody looks forward to this festival because it brings the community together."

The festival gives small business owners and local talent a chance to shine.

Elite Mindz Media Films Melissa Buford pictured with the late Jewel Currie and Wisconsin Senator Tammy Baldwin

For two decades, Garfield's has hosted local steppers and boppers for weekly dance lessons.

Alicia Smith, co-founder of Milwaukee Steppers and Ballroomers (MSBU), reflected, "Me and friends found our way down here. We talked about the stepping that we enjoy so much, and the classes that we do... he immediately asked us to be a part of that and hold classes here. We’ve been here 20-plus years doing stepping lessons."

Alicia Smith Alicia Smith pictured with Jewel Currie

Known affectionately as "the porch," the outdoor space at Garfield's 502 is often filled with people discussing current events.

Louis DeSilva, from the Breakfast Club MKE, recalled Jewel Currie’s notable achievements, including being Milwaukee's first Black tennis player to win the City Conference Singles Championship. It was on the porch that DeSilva shared the news with Currie that he would be inducted into the Rufus King Athletic Hall of Fame.

Sadly, Currie was hospitalized and unable to attend the ceremony. He passed away two days later, on Nov. 13, 2024.

L. DeSilva Louis DeSilva

"Garfield’s 502 is a staple in the community," Buford said. "He left a legacy of love and commitment to the community."

Mac Weddle agreed. "Jewel meant so much to this community. His legacy will live on forever."

Jewel Currie attended the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, earning a bachelor’s degree in communication and an executive master’s degree in business administration. He worked at WE Energies for 45 years. On Sept. 10, 2022, Mayor Cavalier Johnson declared it "Jewel Currie Day" in the City of Milwaukee in honor of his contributions to the community.

Elite Mindz Media Films Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson and Currie

Though he is gone, his influence will continue to live on in the community he helped shape.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error