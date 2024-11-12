Remembering a community icon: James Beckum passes away at 95

We're remembering a community icon Tuesday morning.
James Beckum, who founded the Beckum-Stapleton Little League in 1964, has passed away at age 95.
Victor Barnett is one of the many people who was changed by Beckum. TMJ4's Andrea Williams recently spoke with him about Beckum's positive impact on the community throughout the years.
"It's one of those gems and diamonds that's in Milwaukee. To be here that long and have somebody that cared for our city and our young people like he did," Barnett said.
Watch: Remembering community icon James Beckum.
Barnett is the founder of the Running Rebels, a mentoring organization that serves thousands of kids in our community. He says Beckum, a former Negro League player, and Marine veteran, helped him gain confidence as a kid.
"So, for him to individually know what I needed to inspire me has been something that carried on with me and the work that I do," Barnett added.
Beckum Park, where kids still play today, will serve as a reminder of a community icon's service to our city and our youth.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.