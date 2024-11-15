Reimagining Water Street: City provides different concepts, residents share input

MILWAUKEE — One of Milwaukee’s main corridors could soon look much different.

On Thursday evening, dozens of people gathered to consider some of the concepts the city is exploring for the stretch of Water Street between East Kilbourn Avenue and East Pleasant Street.

Previous Coverage: https://www.tmj4.com/news/milwaukee-county/its-dangerous-residents-to-weigh-in-on-milwaukees-new-water-street-project

City workers held a public involvement session to gather feedback from those who use the popular downtown street.

It’s changes that Matt Wehman looks forward to.

“Right now, I just completely avoid Water Street because it is terrifying to bike on,” Wehman said. “I know there are protected lanes, but I don't trust drivers who are two inches away from me, going like 45 miles per hour.”

Mike Beiermeister Matt Wehman

According to data provided by the city, 17,817 vehicles travel this stretch daily. A total of 341 crashes have been reported from 2018 to 2023.

That’s why Wehman wanted to learn about the concepts the city is considering.

“Even when I have a crosswalk go, I still don't feel safe,” Wehman said. “I feel like cars are going so fast they might not see me.”

Three different concepts were up for discussion and feedback.

All three proposals narrow that stretch of Water Street from four lanes to two lanes.

Design Alternative 1:

City of Milwaukee Design Alternative #1

Design Alternative 2:

City of Milwaukee Design Alternative 2

Design Alternative 3:

City of Milwaukee Design Alternative 3

MORE INFORMATION ON DESIGNS: https://engage.milwaukee.gov/water-street-project

Kevin Pace preferred design option one.

“I gravitated toward the logical one as far as people first, cars second, just because there are people who walk on the sidewalk,” Pace said. “Next, you have the bikes and scooters, and then, obviously, after that are buses, followed by regular traffic.”

Mike Beiermeister Kevin Pace

According to the project overview, goals include decreasing motor vehicle speeds, increasing walkability, enhancing transit operations, supporting businesses, and promoting sustainability.

Watch: Reimagining Water Street: City provides concepts, residents share input

Reimagining Water Street: City provides different concepts, residents share input

Whichever route the city takes, Wehman is on board.

“If any of these were implemented, I wouldn't be mad about it,” Wehman said.

Construction wouldn’t start until at least spring of next year. Once leaders decided on a concept, another public involvement meeting will take place in the near future.

Public input can still be submitted.

Learn More: https://engage.milwaukee.gov/water-street-project

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip