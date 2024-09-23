MILWAUKEE — As a photojournalist for TMJ4, I’ve covered this intersection countless times for car accidents.

It’s an unmarked street, and once again, tragedy has struck. A local business captured the incident on surveillance footage, and the owner tells me the speeding on 76th Street is out of control.

A Milwaukee family is mourning after two sisters were hit by a speeding car at 76th and Mill Road on Saturday night. Surveillance video from a nearby business shows the sisters approaching the intersection just moments before being struck by the speeding vehicle.

"It’s devastating," says local reckless driving activist Tracey Dent.

According to their mother, Talise and De-Lisha Dunmore were out celebrating a birthday when the unthinkable happened.

Submitted Talise Dunmore

The medical examiner reported that 20-year-old Talise was thrown 50 to 75 feet upon impact, suffering fatal injuries. De-Lisha was rushed to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Submitted De-Lisha Dunmore

"What if a senior citizen was crossing the street? Look at this—" (points to a speeding car) "—and here’s another one. This is exactly what I’m talking about," says Dent.

Community activist Tracey Dent has been tirelessly advocating for awareness about reckless driving in Milwaukee.

Watch: Reckless driving claims life of young Milwaukee woman, sparks call for action

"It’s time for us, as a community, to say enough is enough," says Dent.

Talise's mother described her as a vibrant young woman who was deeply loved by her friends.

She had paid her own way through cosmetology school because she loved making others feel beautiful. Her coworkers released a heartfelt statement, saying Talise was "full of joy and brought incredible light, love, and talent to the spa."

Submitted Talise Dunmore

Police located the speeding vehicle just a few miles from the scene. The car, with a dented hood and hair stuck to its bumper and windshield, led officers to a 34-year-old driver who was taken into custody.

Local business owners say speeding in the area is a growing problem.

"Twice now, cars have knocked down our sign. Once, a tire flew into the store after a vehicle crashed. It’s just crazy out here," says Mohamed Odeh, manager of Furniture Land.

He goes on to explain that the damage to his business is nothing compared to the loss of life.

"Slow down; it’s not worth someone losing their life," says Odeh.

The family is planning a vigil in memory of Talise Dunmore, hoping to turn their grief into action.

"Let’s do something. Let’s take action; let’s not wait until we lose another life," Dent said.

Talise's co-workers at Azana Salon and Spa released a statement after her death. You can read it below.

TMJ4 News

