Reckless driver sentenced to prison for crash that killed Muskego couple

A reckless driver will spend 25 years in prison for a crash that killed a Muskego couple.

The crash happened in April 2024 near South 27th Street and St. Paul Avenue in Milwaukee.

Papa Diallo, 24, avoided trial after pleading guilty to two reckless homicide charges. The five other charges in the case were dismissed but read in for consideration.

As Diallo walked into a Milwaukee County courtroom for sentencing on Thursday, it was packed with heartbroken family members.

Diallo was fleeing a Milwaukee County sheriff’s deputy when he crashed into Barbara and John Zablocki’s car. Their obituary describes them as parents and soon-to-be grandparents filled with love for the people around them.

“He did not intend to kill anybody, but the conduct that he intentionally took has the logical outcome of killing people, and we see it day in and day out on the streets of Milwaukee,” prosecutor Daniel Flaherty told the court.

Investigators say the Zablockis were heading home after a basketball game when Diallo sped away from a Milwaukee County sheriff’s deputy. Speeds were estimated at more than 70 miles per hour, exceeding the speed limit. The deputy reported trying to pull Diallo over after noticing his car did not have a license plate and had drifted over the fog line.

Diallo ran a red light and crashed into the Zablockis and another driver. Prosecutors displayed a video showing a vehicle in the left westbound lane stopped at the green light after noticing the oncoming police chase. However, the Zablockis, who were driving in the right westbound lane, did not notice the chase and continued through the green light before the collision.

The Zablockis’ youngest son addressed the courtroom virtually.

Diallo listened as a sworn interpreter translated his words into Bambara.

“My brother and I are lucky to have had each other during this difficult time. We both have endured struggle, trauma, and grief in ways that no one should ever have to experience,” Allan Zablocki stated. “No one lives forever, but this is not how both of my parents should have gone.”

The defendant cried as his father spoke.

“There is nothing I can say to the family and friends that will come close to addressing their loss and suffering,” Mamadou Diallo said. “This is the absolute worst thing a parent can experience for their child.”

Diallo was out on bail for two other reckless driving cases in Waukesha County, violating the conditions of his release. The defense attorney, Michael Plaisted, stated that Diallo, who is originally from Mali, came to the United States in 2019 and received his green card. He was a student at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater for a time until the commute became too difficult.

Diallo began working and, while staying with a cousin, witnessed the killing of a man. Plaisted pointed out that Diallo began a downward spiral that involved smoking marijuana and spending time with the wrong crowd.

The defense added that, outside of the pending reckless driving cases in Waukesha County, Diallo does not have a criminal record.

“I’m truly sorry for your loss, and I take full responsibility for my actions that caused this terrible loss in your life. I want you to know that I pray for you and your loved ones every day, five times a day,” Diallo stated. “I ask God to forgive me, and I ask you to forgive me also. I understand that it might not come at this time, but maybe in time that forgiveness will come.”

Judge Jeffrey Wagner did not accept Diallo’s explanation that he was scared to stop.

“You have created emotional scars, trauma to the families, including yours,” Judge Wagner replied.

Wagner talked about sending a message and the need to protect the community.

Diallo was sentenced to 25 years in prison and 10 years of extended supervision on each of the reckless homicide counts. They will run concurrently. Diallo is also ordered to pay more than $25,000 in restitution.

