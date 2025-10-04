Real estate company Mandel Group acquires site for new apartment development in Wauwatosa's Village District

WAUWATOSA — A new development that will include new housing and public parking is coming to Wauwatosa's historic Village District as soon as summer of 2027.

In a release, Mandel Group, which built East Pointe and University Club Tower, says it is preparing to start construction on the Harlow & Hem Apartments, a 157-unit luxury residential community. The development will transform a multi-tiered asphalt parking lot that is currently owned by the City of Wauwatosa.

Mandel Group Mock-up of the Hem & Harlow Apartments.

“This project builds on the unique character of The Village,” Phil Aiello, president and COO of Mandel Group, said.

“Harlow & Hem will add to the vibrancy of the Village while preserving critical public parking. The proximity to the shops, restaurants and entertainment in the Village coupled with Mandel Group’s focus on customer service will make Harlow & Hem an outstanding home for our residents.”

The Harlow & Hem Apartments will replace the current surface parking lot with 94 public parking spots.

Mandel Group Mock-up of public parking.

On the floors above, apartments will feature a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts. In the release, Mandel Group says it expects monthly rents to start at $1,500 for studios and $3,400 for three-bedroom residences.

The property will feature a mix of amenities for residents and is within blocks of Hart Park, the Oak Leaf Trail and more than 100 restaurants and boutiques. The lobby, located at the corner of Wauwatosa Avenue and Blanchard Street, is about 100 feet from State Street.

According to the release, the Harlow & Hem Apartments were made possible through the support of the City of Wauwatosa. The city selected Mandel Group as a result of a competitive request for proposals it issued in 2021.

Town Bank provided financing for the project.

The project team includes Continuum Architects and Greenfire Construction Management Services.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip