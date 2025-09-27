Rainbow crosswalks coming soon to Milwaukee's Walker's Point neighborhood

MILWAUKEE — Rainbow crosswalks are coming to the intersection of 2nd and National on Monday, Oct. 6.

The crosswalks will commemorate Walker's Point's history as a safe and welcoming destination for all.

The community is invited to gather outside La Cage NiteClub at 5 p.m. on Oct. 6 for a short program, including guest speakers, a ribbon-cutting ceremony, an aerial photograph and a community celebration to follow.

This event will include elected officials, organizational leaders, local media, business owners, neighbors and allies. All are welcome to join in celebration of unity and community.

The Wisconsin LGBTQ History Project, in partnership with artist Jeremy Novy, Crowley Construction and the City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works, are bringing the crosswalks to the neighborhood.

"We are proud to bring the rainbows home to Walker's Point, a safe, welcoming, inclusive and supportive space for ten generations and an LGBTQ safe haven for over 80 years," Michail Takach, chair of the Wisconsin LGBTQ History Project, said.

"As a symbol of safety, acceptance, and belonging, the crosswalks belong not just to the LGBTQ community, but to EVERYONE who has ever found their place in Walker's Point."

The crosswalks, designed by former Milwaukeean Jeremy Novy, will honor Jim Dorn, founder of Your Place, the first gay bar in Milwaukee owned by a gay couple. Dorn and his partner Jerry Stinson created and held space for the LGBTQ community for many.

Kim Tutaj Schultz and Jill Koslo, Jim Dorn's nieces, will accept the dedication on behalf of the Dorn family.

The project is 100% privately funded and maintained by community donations, as required by the City of Milwaukee Paint the Pavements Program.

