Rabbi reacts to encampments on UW campuses

MILWAUKEE — Demonstrators remained on UW campuses Tuesday night, drawing attention to the devastation in Gaza.

A barricade encloses the encampment in front of Mitchell Hall on UW-Milwaukee's campus.

Organizers told TMJ4 they are not leaving until their demands are met.

Demands include the UWM and its foundation to disclose financial records and divest from any companies that are pro-Israel. They also want the university to condemn Israel's action.

After a private meeting with some elected officials the university leadership issued a statement saying though they understand the encampment is unsettling for many, it has not disrupted classes or programs. Additionally, UWM Police would remain present.

TMJ4's Mike Beiermeister sat down with Rabbi David Cohen of Congregation Sinai in Fox Point to get his reaction to these encampments.

TMJ4 News Rabbi David Cohen of Congregation Sinai shares his reaction and perspective to the encampments and protests growing on college campuses like UWM and UW.

"My work has been personally to try to embrace both these narratives and understand there's truth on both sides and that the Palestinians have a lot to complain about, and Israelis, especially after October 7, have a lot to be fearful of," said Cohen.

Cohen lived in Jerusalem for a number of years and spent time in Gaza City. Last March, he met with Palestinian families in the West Bank.

"They've had to uproot themselves from time to time and that just seems more than anyone should have to deal with, so there are complaints that are very real," said Cohen.

He tells TMJ4 he respects students' First Amendment rights to protest. What concerns him is the one-sided narrative being told at these demonstrations.

"While I am not a fan of the current Israeli government, I still support the idea of Israel and Israel's existence as a Jewish state," said Cohen.

He believes these protests cross the line when it impact the lives and safety of other students.

"Where students of any sort are being made uncomfortable to come on campus to admit to their own political or religious beliefs," said Cohen.

Hillel Milwaukee released a statement late Monday, outlining a situation that occurred weeks before the encampment where a group of protesters encircled Jewish students on UWM’s campus, chanting violent and antisemitic slogans, and forcing Jewish students to flee under police protection.

Students and organizers like Samia Saeed telling TMJ4's Mary Jo Ola earlier Tuesday that they were there to peacefully demonstrate and that their organizations were not involved in that incident.

TMJ4, Mary Jo Ola Samia Saeed is a student organizer for the UWM protests.

"I think it's very important not to have any sort of antisemitism or Islamophobia or any sort of discrimination happened in the spaces which is why we're very actively collaborating with Jewish Voices for Peace," said Saeed.

"Protesting for peace is great," said Cohen. "Asking the university to divest itself from stocks of companies that do business with Israel, I don't agree with it, but I certainly endorse the students' right to call for it."

The school maintains the foundation "cannot divest from individual companies" within those funds.

It also noted that UWM has no investments in weapons manufacturers.

Read the latest statement from UW-Milwaukee:

"UWM’s first priority is the safety and well-being of our students, employees and visitors. UWM Police will continue to monitor the encampment on the lawn south of Mitchell Hall. Members of the UWM administration are having conversations with students and community members in the background and are working on peaceful resolutions. Though we understand the encampment is unsettling for many in our community, the encampment has not disrupted any events, classes or programs on campus. UWM Police will remain present at the encampment but cannot publicly disclose law enforcement procedures."

