Rabbi and protestors react to day three of UW Milwaukee protest

MILWAUKEE — Wednesday marked day three of a demonstration on UW-Milwaukee's campus. Despite tension at UW-Madison, there are no signs of the Milwaukee encampment shutting down.

"We are very very serious about our demands being met by the university,” demonstration organizer, Ameen Atta said.

Ameen Atta wants to draw attention to the devastation happening in Gaza. He says the demonstration he organized has been nothing but peaceful and insightful.

"The focus is on Gaza and anybody who stands for humanity, and stands for conscience, has a heart, has a soul should feel the same and should feel comfortable,” Ameen explained.

He said they are taking extra safety measures after seeing what's happening on other college campuses.

Standing in solidarity is something that runs in Ameen's blood. His father leads the Islamic Society in Milwaukee. Othman Atta serves as the executive director.

"These are young people; they have a lot of energy. They are also looking at a world and they know they can make a difference" Ameen’s father, Othman explained.

Othman is impressed by the young voices. He is proud of the work they are doing.

Meanwhile, about a half block away is Hillel Milwaukee. A place where Jewish students can go to celebrate their culture and faith. However, the executive director of Hillel Milwaukee, Rabbi Joshua Herman, said many of the students are fearful.

"I see the fear in their eyes. I see that they're exhausted, I see that they're sad,” Rabbi Herman said.

Rabbi Herman said his Jewish students make him proud despite the conflict on campus.

"I'm amazed by their resilience and amazed by the way they keep putting one foot in front of the other and keep finding pride in their Judaism and also not losing their humanity," Rabbi Herman explained.

He said they have heard hurtful chants around campus.

"We certainly wish that UWM would enforce their code of conduct and their rules. And we are deeply disappointed that they don't,” Rabbi Herman said.

A spokesperson with UWM said they are trying to find ways for a peaceful resolution.

