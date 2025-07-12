Quintuple shooting in downtown Milwaukee leaves 1 dead

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are investigating a quintuple shooting that occurred just after midnight Saturday in the 600 block of North Water Street.
A 52-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. Four others, ranging in age from 30 to 39, all sustained non-fatal gunshot wounds and were treated at nearby hospitals.
This investigation is ongoing. Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspect(s). Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.
