Quad unveils community hub for job training and engagement in Century City Tower

In the Century City Tower on 27th Street, Quad has launched a hub for talent sourcing, skills training, and community engagement.

"We understand it’s bigger than the job. It’s about what else we can offer to set them up for success," says Site Director Brandon Ramey.

As Site Director, Brandon Ramey ensures that every individual who walks through the doors receives personalized, one-on-one assistance tailored to their unique needs.

"We’re willing to help you, walk you through job opportunities, fill out those applications, help develop resumes, and really continue to build relationships," says Ramey.

"Being a part of this program, it has opened so many doors," says Roy Rogers, a Quad employee.

Rogers came through the program seeking employment and now works for Quad, engaging with new hires. He faced difficult barriers, but Quad worked with him to reach his goals.

"A big piece for me was transportation, and they told me, if you're able to get to our pick-up spots, we will get you to and from our plant. By providing the transportation for me to get to work, a lot of doors opened for me," says Rogers.

Utilizing a wrap-around approach, The Hub offers paid job readiness workshops and fosters vital community connections, equipping local residents with the skills and networks they need to succeed in the workforce. Quad is also spearheading a beautification project remodeling Melvina Park.

"I think if you're going to be a successful business long term, you have to tap into all the talents in your community," says Quad CEO Joel Quadracci.

For more information on how you can get involved, visit the Quad MKE website: https://www.quad.com.

