Pursuit ending in fatal crash leaves one dead, Milwaukee police say

MILWAUKEE — According to the Milwaukee Police Department, one person is dead following a Milwaukee police pursuit Saturday night.

Police attempted to pull over a car wanted for a recent non-fatal shooting on Saturday, Aug. 23, around 7:40 p.m. in the area of 60th St. and Meinecke Ave. Police say the vehicle refused, causing a vehicle pursuit to begin.

The chase ended when the driver of the fleeing vehicle struck another vehicle traveling west on Center St. Police say the driver of the vehicle traveling west on Center St. sustained fatal injuries and died on scene.

The driver of the fleeing vehicle fled on foot. Police say they are still in search of the fleeing suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip