Watch Now
NewsMilwaukee County

Actions

Puetz Road set to reopen after sinkhole caused month-long closure

Puetz Road is officially set to reopen on Friday after a sinkhole caused a portion of the road to close for more than a month.
Crews deep underground working to repair a sinkhole on Puetz Road.
Posted at 6:51 AM, Jun 28, 2024

FRANKLIN — Puetz Road is officially set to reopen on Friday after a sinkhole caused a portion of the road to close for more than a month.

The road from 51st to 68th Street has been closed since May.

Officials said what started as a small hole ended up being a larger problem after discovering a pipe leak and erosion due to water about 32 feet down.

Crews working to repair a sinkhole on Puetz Road.
Crews working to repair a sinkhole on Puetz Road.

Crews had to bring in special equipment to work on the repairs.

Crews deep underground working to repair a sinkhole on Puetz Road.
Crews deep underground working to repair a sinkhole on Puetz Road.

"As we peeled back the layers we found out that it had gone down over 30 feet and it had been going on for sometime and the water traveling from north to south is what actually compromised the stability of the roadway," Says Franklin's Mayor John Nelson. "We kept having to go down and widen and it was a number of issues that we had to address as we went down."

City officials said the road should open on Friday at noon.

"We are making sure that before we open it, we were doing constant pressure testing, water testing, making sure the roadway is cured and safe for the motoring public," said Mayor Nelson.

Talk to us:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROFILE PIC VERDIN.png

Meet your northern Milwaukee County reporter: Gideon Verdin
PROFILE PIC JONES.png

Meet your downtown Milwaukee reporter: Brendyn Jones
PROFILE-PIC-ROJAS-CASTILLO.png

Meet your southern Milwaukee County reporter: Elaine Rojas-Castillo