Puetz Road set to reopen after sinkhole caused month-long closure

FRANKLIN — Puetz Road is officially set to reopen on Friday after a sinkhole caused a portion of the road to close for more than a month.

The road from 51st to 68th Street has been closed since May.

Officials said what started as a small hole ended up being a larger problem after discovering a pipe leak and erosion due to water about 32 feet down.

TMJ4, Adriana Mendez Crews working to repair a sinkhole on Puetz Road.



Crews had to bring in special equipment to work on the repairs.

TMJ4, Adriana Mendez Crews deep underground working to repair a sinkhole on Puetz Road.

"As we peeled back the layers we found out that it had gone down over 30 feet and it had been going on for sometime and the water traveling from north to south is what actually compromised the stability of the roadway," Says Franklin's Mayor John Nelson. "We kept having to go down and widen and it was a number of issues that we had to address as we went down."

City officials said the road should open on Friday at noon.

"We are making sure that before we open it, we were doing constant pressure testing, water testing, making sure the roadway is cured and safe for the motoring public," said Mayor Nelson.



