Public opinions split as Milwaukee eyes event-driven meter pricing expansion

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee is exploring ways to expand its demand-based parking meter pricing beyond Fiserv Forum to other entertainment venues across downtown, potentially affecting how much residents and visitors pay to park near popular attractions.

The concept allows the city to raise meter prices when events are happening, bringing costs closer to what parking structures charge around the same venues. Demand-based pricing meters have already been introduced at Fiserv Forum. Meters generated $330,898 in 2024 from both event and non-event days.

The dynamic pricing ranges between $2-$5 for now, and Milwaukee does not allow metered parking spots on Sundays.

The Department of Public Works has announced nine potential venues for program expansion around downtown Milwaukee. Parking meters outside Summerfest, the Marcus Theater, and the Riverside Theater could all eventually see prices determined by event demand.

"On one hand, I think that having surge pricing for meters is a good idea because it's revenue for Milwaukee and that revenue helps maintain this wonderful city," Vickie Shufton, a resident of Milwaukee, said.

However, Shufton wonders if the pricing strategy could backfire.

"It would be hard for me to think there wouldn't be a whole lot of people that won't think twice about parking downtown if they'll be paying five dollars an hour or whatever it is," Shufton said.

Others believe the pricing adjustment may be necessary for Milwaukee's financial health.

"I think that you have to understand, money has to come from somewhere," David Mincberg said.

Alderman Peter Burgelis confirmed that DPW has council approval to add the demand-based meters around the city. The department still needs to plan implementation and aims to add one venue at a time.

