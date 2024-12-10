Public housing director gets large pension payout after years of criticism and calls to step down

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Willie Hines, the director of the Housing Authority of the City of Milwaukee (HACM), announced Friday he was stepping down.

Hines said he's retiring.

This comes after years of criticism from HACM residents, local non-profits calling for change, and even city aldermen.

Over the last two years, TMJ4's Jenna Rae has done countless investigations into Hines and HACM. Now, she dives into Hines' pension and the large pension payout that will float him into retirement and the rest of his life.

"Rats, and roaches, and bed bugs on a daily basis," resident Betty Newton said.

It's conditions Newton and hundreds of other HACM residents say they've been living in for years.

"There's no reason why in a city this size, with the amount of funding that they have, that we should not be in better shape," Newton added.

Better shape and a better life for folks living in public housing, who have been calling for the agency's director to step down for more than a year now.

Answers we've been trying to get for nearly two years.

"I just don't understand why you won't do an on-camera interview with us? We've asked for an on-camera interview several times. Why will you only respond to questions in email," Rae asked Hines in December of 2023.

On Friday, Hines stepped down, rounding out his more than 28 years working for the city making a grand exit with heavy pockets.

"It's an excessive amount and for someone who has failed in running housing," Newton reacted to the news.

Documents show Hines submitted his application for retirement on Nov. 19. He'll receive $11,609.36/month for the rest of his life.

That's $139,312.32/year.

An income public housing residents said they can only dream of.

"How does that make you feel as someone who's been living at these properties and dealing with these issues," Rae asked Newton.

"It makes me a little angry. It made me angry [at] the salary he was getting while he was working for HACM. It's like more than the mayor and more than the governor, excessively more," Newton explained. "I don't think he deserved it at all, and the fact that he's unaccountable to us. Never in three years did he meet with me, no matter how many times I contacted him."

A lack of accountability for residents and the media, as Hines continued to refuse on-camera interviews with TMJ4's Jenna Rae as recently as last week.

Monday afternoon, Rae caught up with him at a budget hearing.

"I am leaving on a high note, and I'm getting these things fixed. It takes time. The foundation is in place to address them, and from that perspective, I'm sure in due season you'll see the benefit of the work that I've been able to do," Hines said.

"You're going to be making more than $11,000/month for the rest of your life. There's a resident that we talked to today, who's lived at HACM for several years, she only makes $20,000/year. Do you think it's fair to be taking money from taxpayers when residents have been criticizing your efforts to fix their housing conditions for several years," Rae asked.

"I didn't create the ERS (Employees' Retirement System). I'm just an employee that gave 30 years of service to this city, and I deserve and earned the right to retire," Hines responded.

Rae asked when Hines would be available for a sit-down, on-camera interview. He said he would consider it after his retirement on Jan. 1, 2025.

