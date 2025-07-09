Protesters rally as Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Hannah Dugan's case continues in federal court

MILWAUKEE — Dozens of protesters gathered on the steps of the federal courthouse in Milwaukee on Wednesday as Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Hannah Dugan’s case returned to court.

The demonstration showed support for Dugan, with several dozen people chanting “Hands off Dugan” and “Free Judge Dugan, ICE out of courts.”

Andy Manis/AP FILE - Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Hannah Dugan leaves the federal courthouse after a hearing Thursday, May 15, 2025, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Andy Manis, File)

Dugan was arrested in April and faces federal charges for allegedly trying to help an undocumented immigrant in her Milwaukee court evade Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

Her defense team attempted to get the case dismissed by claiming judicial immunity, but this week a federal magistrate reviewing the motion recommended against dismissal.

TMJ4

The final decision now rests with Judge Lynn Adelman, though even that ruling can be appealed.

“Certainly we are interested in resolving the matter and going to trial quickly. As the defendant, we are in a different position than the state or government,” Nicole Masnica, Dugan’s defense attorney, said. “We don’t have to appeal if we don’t want to in the middle of litigation — and that would cause a significant delay, and this has been a really difficult time for Judge Dugan, so we may make the choice to proceed to trial — that is something we very much look forward to.”

TMJ4

The timeline for next steps shows Judge Adelman is likely to rule on the motion to dismiss in August. Any appeal would delay a trial, making the timeline uncertain at this point.

