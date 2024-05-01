Protest encampments stay standing at UWM despite tension in Madison

MILWAUKEE — Despite multiple arrests and injuries reported in Madison Wednesday morning, it's been quiet at the demonstration site at UW-Milwaukee’s campus.

There were no signs of police intervention or protesters packing up as Wednesday marked the third day of protests at the city's university— just one of many taking place at campuses across the country in response to continued violence in Gaza.

The university gave no indication they're sending police to take down tents at UWM, but student protesters say they're prepared for anything.

“We're here for the same reason, energy is not dying down, nothing is changing for us,” said Samia Saeed.

TMJ4, Mary Jo Ola Samia Saeed is a student organizer for the UWM protests.

TMJ4 asked student protestor, Audari Tomayo if the escalation in Capitol City has affected their demonstrations in Milwaukee.

“We're showing our solidarity for our fellow students, our fellow community members out in Madison,” said Tomayo. “However, we're steadfast here. We’re not going to leave, regardless, that’s why we set up these barricades. We're ready to protect our encampment we have young children we have elderly here.”

TMJ4 News Audari Tamayo is a student protestor at UWM. He tells me morale remains high at their demonstration site as they stand in solidarity with the students at UW-Madison.

As the UWM sit-in continued, residents told TMJ4 they stopped by just to learn more about what was happening on campus.

Madeline Wake lives just a few blocks from the university.

“I wanted to make sure it was peaceful, which it is, respectful, which it is, and what the student's issues are so I've talked to some of them,” Wake said.

Her friend, Gigi Pomerantz, tells TMJ4 she is a proud member of the Jewish faith and came to listen to the students about what they're standing up for.

TMJ4 News Gigi Pomerantz (left) and Madeline Wake (right) live in Milwaukee and stopped by the UWM protest site to learn more about what students are advocating for.

“I think it’s really important to hear the voices of young people, as well as us elders, against what's going on in Gaza,” said Pomerantz. “There has to be other ways for people to settle their differences.”

TMJ4 asked them what their thoughts were about the tension and violence that's shown up at other sites across the country.

Pomerantz told TMJ4, “If every university had this sit-in, and people could learn about what is going on and what the students feel, why do the police need to come in?”

Spokespeople for UWM provided us with this statement on the encampments on their campus:

We are aware of the events that took place at UW-Madison today. At this time, UWM Police will continue to monitor the encampment on the lawn south of Mitchell Hall. UWM’s first priority is the safety and well-being of our students, employees and visitors. Members of the UWM administration are having conversations with students and community members in the background and are working on peaceful resolutions.

