Protecting against porch pirates amid online holiday shopping

MILWAUKEE — Thanksgiving weekend may be over but holiday shopping has been going strong.

Nearly 200 million Americans shopped in stores and online from Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday, according to the National Retail Federation.

As online shopping remains popular, the risk of porch pirates stealing packages remains.

Leonard Jordan enjoys the ease and convenience of online shopping but knows thieves often target those same packages.

"I do know some neighbors who have had their packages stolen so I do my best not to have to deal with that situation," Jordan told TMJ4 News.

A Security.org study found that thieves stole $12 billion in packages over the last year.

"I try to make sure nothing comes to my house. I use Amazon locker, and I also use the post office," Jordan explained.

Having an item delivered to a secure location is one way to avoid the risk that someone will steal your package.

Amazon has lockers at retailers across the Milwaukee area. The Better Business Bureau also recommends using a security camera, requiring a signature, or opting in for shipping alerts.

If you think a package was stolen file a report with police and the company.

While the way we shop has evolved, protecting hard-earned money remains a priority.

"Try not to give anything away for free," Jordan stated.

See the BBB's detailed recommendations below.



Don’t leave unattended packages.

If you are expecting a package, attempt to schedule its delivery when you know you will be home. Ask your neighbors if they mind holding on to packages delivered if you plan to be gone for an extended time. Some retailers (like Amazon, a BBB Accredited Business) offer "garage delivery" to avoid having packages sitting out in the open.

Ship to store, storefront or post office box.

If purchasing an item from a retailer with a physical location near your home, consider shipping it there instead. Retailers will require proof of purchase or identification before releasing packages they have received. Some online retailers offer delivery to a pickup location within another store that has a physical location near you. Check your delivery options when ordering. If porch pirates are common in your area, consider renting a post office box to receive package deliveries; the cost may outweigh the headaches.

Use a security camera.

Installing a home security system with cameras or a video doorbell is a great way to deter package theft, especially when highly visible. Consider including a sign that specifically states that the residence is under surveillance. Set up your camera alerts so that you know exactly when the package is delivered. Even if a package is stolen from your porch, the video evidence will help law enforcement track down the thieves (but be wary of the risk of internet-connected devices and research before you purchase).

Require a signature.

Many delivery companies include the option to require a signature before leaving a package, letting you take physical possession of the item as soon as it is delivered. While this option works well for those often at home, especially for expensive items, it may create difficulties in receiving packages if your schedule and the delivery service differ, so do your research. Be sure to check with the delivery company on their policy for packages that are not signed for; they may return it to the sender after a certain number of attempts.

Opt-in to notifications

Most retailers provide tracking details with links to delivery services; some even send their own emails to let you know when something has landed on your stoop. Opt-in to shipping-related emails. Set up your own notifications with your smartphone or app to remind you of the date and time of expected delivery.





If your package was stolen, file a report with your local police department and the delivery company. Depending on your delivery service, they may offer insurance or other policies to reimburse you for your losses.

