Proposed solar project near Ice Age Trail raises concerns among hikers and environmentalists

Local residents worry the 2,700-acre Whitewater Solar Project will permanently alter the landscape and harm wildlife near one of Wisconsin's most treasured natural areas
A proposed solar facility that would span 2,700 acres across Jefferson and Walworth Counties has sparked opposition from hikers and environmental advocates concerned about its proximity to the Kettle Moraine State Forest and the Ice Age Trail.
The Whitewater Solar Project would place solar panels just feet away from one of Wisconsin's most treasured natural areas, according to local residents who feel they've been left out of the planning process.

"The Ice Age Trail is a precious national natural resource. It's one of 11 national scenic trails in the country," said Rebecca Fredricks, a concerned citizen and longtime hiker.

Critics of the project worry about more than just the visual impact. They're concerned about noise from inverters and potential harm to wetlands and wildlife in the area.

"There are places to do it. I'm not anti-solar. But putting that nestled in the most visited forest?" said Yvette Loiselle, a scientist opposing the current plan.

Local advocates claim that important stakeholders, including the Ice Age Trail Alliance, weren't notified about the plans, raising questions about the transparency of the approval process.

"We've got a lot of questions and no answers," Loiselle said.

According to its website, Whitewater Solar claims the project will provide clean energy to tens of thousands of homes by 2028 and create significant tax revenue for local communities, supporting schools, libraries, emergency services, roads, and other community services.

But opponents believe the environmental and cultural costs are too high.

"Wisconsin, our history, our farming community, nature, the way we enjoy our land, the way we see our state, the history of the Ice Age Trail following the glacier—it's all at stake," Fredricks said.

Those concerned about the project are urging the public to submit comments before Friday's deadline. Comments can be submitted online.

"They need to see the humans they are impacting with the decision. This isn't a money decision," Fredricks said.

Loiselle expressed concern about the precedent this could set: "Every small community is gonna have these things, and they're gonna happen before anyone can say anything."

