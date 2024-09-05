Property manager visits roach filled home following neighbor complaints, TMJ4 presses for answers

MILWAUKEE — Less than 24 hours after TMJ4 talked to neighbors who say roaches from a nearby property are coming into their homes, Mariam Mackar returned and met a woman who identified herself as the property manager of the infested home.

"Is there anything you'd like to add on the record about this situation?" Mackar asked.

"We're just taking care of everything," she answered.

She was with two exterminators surveying the property. TMJ4 saw one of them open a trash can and quickly shut it when he saw what was inside.

A neighbor, who wants to remain anonymous, spoke with the property manager.

"I am extremely anxious right now because some woman just came out of nowhere and said she was hired two days ago and was assigned this property," said the neighbor.

Watch: Property manager visits roach-filled home following neighbor complaints

Property manager visits roach-filled home following neighbor complaints

"Do you think now that there's some attention on this, there's people showing up to the property, that maybe something will get done?" Mackar asked.

"I truly hope so," the neighbor replied. "This is affecting not only myself but several of my neighbors."

After our story aired, a different pest control company emailed us wanting to help.

We met up with them as they spoke to homeowners. At the same time, we saw down the block that a third company was fumigating a property as a precaution.

At the infested home, exterminators began treating the property Thursday.

The Department of Neighborhood Services (DNS) has given the property owner two weeks to get rid of the roaches or face daily fines.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip