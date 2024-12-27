Watch Now
NewsMilwaukee County

Actions

Promise Keepers reach out to neighbors after Christmas Day violence

Screenshot 2024-12-27 at 5.28.28 PM.png
TMJ4 News
Screenshot 2024-12-27 at 5.28.28 PM.png
Posted

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Starting with prayer, a group known as the Promise Keepers came out to check on neighbors near South 37th Street and Scott Street following a Christmas Day tragedy.

Eighteen-year-old Nayah Vasquez and 15-year-old Exziel Rivera were killed after a shooting and car crash on the street.

MixCollage-26-Dec-2024-09-22-PM-9142.jpg

"It's definitely sad, especially being a father of two teenagers myself," said Alex De La Garza, a member of the Promise Keepers.

They are part of Milwaukee's violence prevention and intervention outreach teams.

"There's always some type of trauma in most cases that's left behind," De La Garza explained.

Alex De La Garza
Alex De La Garza

The group tries to connect with victim families and others touched by violence. Members go door to door, talking with residents to offer resources, such as mental health support, to help with healing.

"I can't get it out of my head. I just keep replaying it," Ashlee Knight told TMJ4 News.

Ashlee Knight
Ashlee Knight

Knight, a nurse, says she tried to help the teens after they were shot. She admits that she is struggling after the shooting but believes this outreach matters.

"Absolutely makes a difference. It definitely just made a difference in me talking to them and seeing their presence," Knight explained.

According to Milwaukee police, 18 people under the age of 18 have been shot and killed in Milwaukee so far this year.

Talk to us:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROFILE-PIC-VERDIN.png

Meet your northern Milwaukee County reporter: Gideon Verdin
PROFILE-PIC-JONES.png

Meet your southern Milwaukee County reporter: Brendyn Jones