Promise Keepers reach out to neighbors after Christmas Day violence

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Starting with prayer, a group known as the Promise Keepers came out to check on neighbors near South 37th Street and Scott Street following a Christmas Day tragedy.

Eighteen-year-old Nayah Vasquez and 15-year-old Exziel Rivera were killed after a shooting and car crash on the street.

"It's definitely sad, especially being a father of two teenagers myself," said Alex De La Garza, a member of the Promise Keepers.

They are part of Milwaukee's violence prevention and intervention outreach teams.

"There's always some type of trauma in most cases that's left behind," De La Garza explained.

The group tries to connect with victim families and others touched by violence. Members go door to door, talking with residents to offer resources, such as mental health support, to help with healing.

"I can't get it out of my head. I just keep replaying it," Ashlee Knight told TMJ4 News.

Knight, a nurse, says she tried to help the teens after they were shot. She admits that she is struggling after the shooting but believes this outreach matters.

"Absolutely makes a difference. It definitely just made a difference in me talking to them and seeing their presence," Knight explained.

According to Milwaukee police, 18 people under the age of 18 have been shot and killed in Milwaukee so far this year.

