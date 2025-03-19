Project RETURN organizers, participants show off new building

MILWAUKEE — Reentering society after incarceration comes with many challenges—finding a job, securing housing, and adjusting to a new way of life. But Project RETURN is working to change that.

With the opening of its new downtown Milwaukee facility, the organization is not only expanding its support services but also offering temporary housing to men looking for a second chance.

TMJ4 spoke with organizers and participants about how this initiative is transforming lives.

TMJ4 Project RETURN



For more than 40 years, Project RETURN has helped formerly incarcerated individuals rebuild their futures. Now, for the first time, it is providing transitional housing to make reentry smoother.

The facility will house up to 12 men for six months, giving them the stability they need to get back on their feet. Monte Mabra, a board member who was formerly incarcerated for 10 years, understands the struggle firsthand.

"Some of that weight is lifted off your shoulders, so you can start to think about what you can do next," Mabra said.

TMJ4 Monte Mabra, a board member at PROJECT RETURN



Andre Brown, a case manager and employment specialist at Project RETURN, believes that people deserve a fresh start.

"People are not defined by a crime they committed," Brown stated. "If they need a job, we can place them in employment. If they need education, we can connect them with schools. And now, with this new aspect of Project RETURN, if they need housing, we can place them directly in housing."

TMJ4 Andre Brown, a case manager and employment specialist at Project RETURN

What sets Project RETURN apart is the staff—many of whom have walked the same path. They use their own experiences to guide others, proving that a second chance can lead to success.

"They give you the resources you need to transition into somebody because when you come out, you really don’t feel like somebody," Mabra shared.

He also emphasized the importance of having mentors who have faced similar struggles.

"Here is a person you can look in the eyes and say, ‘He’s been down the road I’ve been, and look where he’s at."

TMJ4 Project RETURN



Brown echoed the sentiment, highlighting the need for compassion and support.

"People need a helping hand sometimes, and people make mistakes," he said. "Project RETURN acts as a conduit, giving society a chance to help people correct those mistakes."

Watch: Project RETURN organizers, participants show off new building

Project RETURN organizers, participants show off new building

Executive Director Wendel Hruska explained the organization’s holistic approach to rehabilitation.

"We provide wraparound services to address employment issues, addiction struggles, mental health challenges, and a wide array of other needs," Hruska said. "In six months, a person can really be stabilized."

TMJ4 PROJECT RETURN Executive Director Wendel Hruska



For many, success once seemed out of reach. But with the right support, Project RETURN is proving that second chances create new beginnings. The new facility is now open, and the first residents are moving in.

"That’s hope, that’s confidence—something to springboard their life into development," Brown said.

TMJ4 Project RETURN STAFF



Project RETURN’s approach is truly wraparound, meaning they don’t just provide housing—they address the root causes that often lead to reincarceration, such as unemployment, addiction, and mental health struggles.

The new downtown location makes their services more accessible to those in need, positioning them in the heart of Milwaukee where resources and opportunities can be better utilized.

To learn more about Project RETURN or to support their mission, visit their website.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip