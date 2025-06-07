MILWAUKEE — PrideFest is underway at the Summerfest grounds with music, dancing and colorful fashion as attendees celebrate love, pride and self-expression.

The festival has featured dozens of performers over the past two days, with nearly 20 more performances scheduled throughout the day on Saturday.

"I feel like everyone can just come and express themselves and like everyone has a different style which is super cool to see. And yeah just a lot of uniqueness going on," Adam Grunske from Oshkosh said.

Check out: PrideFest continues with music, performances and celebration of identity

"It's like very important to celebrate this. That's why the energy of it it feels so good. Especially right now with everything going on. We need to stay proud and be who we are because we're not going away," Josh Berger from Oshkosh said.

For those interested in attending, the festival continues Saturday from noon until midnight, with fireworks scheduled for 9:30 p.m.

