President Joe Biden to visit Milwaukee and Philadelphia on Tuesday

President Joe Biden will visit Milwaukee and Philadelphia on Tuesday. He's expected to discuss his administration's progress in replacing lead pipes and creating good-paying jobs while in Milwaukee.
He's expected to discuss his administration's progress in replacing lead pipes and creating good-paying jobs while in Milwaukee.

Biden will then travel to the Philadelphia area to attend a campaign event in support of Senator Bob Casey.

