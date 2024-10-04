President Joe Biden to visit Milwaukee and Philadelphia on Tuesday

President Joe Biden will visit Milwaukee and Philadelphia on Tuesday.

He's expected to discuss his administration's progress in replacing lead pipes and creating good-paying jobs while in Milwaukee.

Watch: What we know about President Biden's visit to Milwaukee on Tuesday:

Biden will then travel to the Philadelphia area to attend a campaign event in support of Senator Bob Casey.

