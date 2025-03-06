POSSIBLE DESIGN FLAW? Glendale driver shares close call with I-43 snow removal

GLENDALE, Wis. — A typical drive home from the grocery store almost turned into a dangerous situation for Jordan Wanner in mid-February, following a snowstorm.

Wanner was driving southbound on Port Washington Road near Clovernook Lane when he found himself in a perilous situation. A northbound snowplow on I-43 inadvertently pushed snow and ice over a fence, right into his windshield.

"It was about this point where I saw it coming," Wanner recalled. "I hit the brakes, and it hit me, covering this entire section."

In a split second, Wanner instinctively raised his arms to shield his face as he neared the snow-covered road.

"The entire road was covered with snow and ice, and I slid out a little bit," he said.

Thankfully, there was no oncoming traffic, but the experience left him rattled and searching for answers.

After feeling frustrated and not getting any solutions to the problem he believes he uncovered in the weeks that followed, Wanner reached out to TMJ4.

"I was trying to find anyone that would listen, and you guys were the only ones that responded," he said.

Wanner also shared his close call on the neighborhood social media platform Nextdoor. To his surprise, he discovered several others who had reported similar incidents on the opposite side of I-43 on sections of Jean Nicolet Road.

"The interstate was built so closely; they squeezed in a third lane and ran out of room, so there’s nowhere for the snow to go," Wanner explained.

TMJ4 reached out to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation with Jordan's concerns.

In an email, a spokesperson said they've been working with Milwaukee County and their maintenance staff on best practices for snow removal in that area and that snow removal near that location requires a similar approach to overpass bridges within interchanges or bridges over roadways.

They went on to say it requires slower speeds and lowered plow angles, and that crews will be installing posted reflective placards to help visibly reiterate the required approach there.

Wanner believes a more permanent solution is necessary.

"I would like to see some sort of impervious wall to protect any debris, snow, ice, or anything from coming into traffic," he said.

He hopes that his story serves as a warning to other drivers as they navigate winter weather conditions.

"This is the first operational year for the freeway; we found the flaw, so it needs to be remedied," Wanner said.

