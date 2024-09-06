Police searching for driver wanted in connection with hit-and-run near Green Bay and Villard

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help to find and identify a vehicle and suspect involved in a hit-and-run crash that happened on Friday.
Police say the driver of the vehicle disregarded a red traffic light, hit two pedestrians, and then fled the scene Friday morning around 11:40 a.m. near Green Bay and Villard.
The vehicle is described as a black, two-door Infiniti.
One of the pedestrians, a 17-year-old, was taken to a hospital for treatment of “serious but non-fatal injuries.”
The other pedestrian, a 34-year-old, refused medical treatment.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7219. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or through the P3 Tips app.
