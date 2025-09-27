Police searching for critically missing Milwaukee man

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating 69-year-old Ronald E. Jordan, who is considered critically missing.
Jordan is described as a Black male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing approximately 160 pounds, with brown eyes and short gray hair.
He was last seen at 1:33 p.m. Friday in the 7000 block of North 40th Street wearing a white baseball cap with the American Flag on the front, a red shirt, black sweatpants, and sandals.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department's Fourth District at 414-935-7242.
