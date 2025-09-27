Police searching for critically missing Milwaukee man

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating 69-year-old Ronald E. Jordan, who is considered critically missing.

Jordan is described as a Black male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing approximately 160 pounds, with brown eyes and short gray hair.

He was last seen at 1:33 p.m. Friday in the 7000 block of North 40th Street wearing a white baseball cap with the American Flag on the front, a red shirt, black sweatpants, and sandals.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department's Fourth District at 414-935-7242.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip