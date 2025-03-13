Police searching for critically missing 62-year-old Milwaukee man

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a critically missing 62-year-old man.

Jewel Lay was last seen Wednesday, March 12, in the area of the 5500 block of N. 69th St.

Watch: What we know about a critically missing 62-year-old man:

Police searching for critically missing 62-year-old

Jewel stands about 6'1' tall and weighs around 230 pounds, police say. He's described as having brown eyes, with a bald head, and scars on the left side of his face and left hand.

Jewel was last seen wearing a black and gray coat, with a black hat and blue jeans. He was leaving in a vehicle, police say.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Milwaukee Police Department District 4 at 414-935-7242.

