Police searching for critically missing 62-year-old Milwaukee man

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a critically missing 62-year-old man.
Jewel Lay was last seen Wednesday, March 12, in the area of the 5500 block of N. 69th St.
Watch: What we know about a critically missing 62-year-old man:
Jewel stands about 6'1' tall and weighs around 230 pounds, police say. He's described as having brown eyes, with a bald head, and scars on the left side of his face and left hand.
Jewel was last seen wearing a black and gray coat, with a black hat and blue jeans. He was leaving in a vehicle, police say.
Anyone with any information is asked to call Milwaukee Police Department District 4 at 414-935-7242.
